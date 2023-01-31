Take back both my posts, Kushwaha tells Nitish Kumar

January 31, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Patna

Unhappy with the response of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he has given a lot of respect to Upendra Kushwaha, the rebel Janata Dal (United) leader said on Tuesday that the post of Parliamentary Board chairman was a mere jhunjhuna (a child’s rattle).

Mr. Kushwaha, who had returned to JD(U) after merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party with it, also termed the post of MLC as a lollipop and asked Mr. Kumar to take it back. He reiterated that he will not leave the party until he gets his share.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he gave me lot of respect by making me chairman of the Parliamentary Board of JD(U) and MLC. No doubt I was given the post, but it has no power. I cannot even nominate a member in the committee, “ Mr. Kushwaha told reporters at his official residence in Patna.

Talking about the MLC post, Mr. Kushwaha asserted that it is not the destination, but a medium to serve the people. He reminded all of how he had resigned from the Rajya Sabha while he was Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi government.

He asked Mr. Kumar to take back both his posts.

Clarifying on his ”share”, the leader said he meant the hard work he has done to build the party and develop it for a long time.

Mr. Kushwaha also demanded a probe into alleged stone pelting on his cavalcade in Bhojpur district on Monday.

A few days back, Mr. Kushwaha had alleged that the JD(U) was becoming weak and most of the top party leaders were in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party.