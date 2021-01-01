‘Take all precautions as COVID-19 still persists’

NEW DELHI

01 January 2021 23:55 IST

CM extends New Year greetings, lauds front-line workers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked people to take precautions and stay safe until the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in India.

“This year may have come to an end but COVID-19 still persists. We must take all precautions and follow the guidelines to keep ourselves safe. We hope that the vaccine comes to India soon. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your family,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He extended New Year greetings to all wishing happiness, health and prosperity.

He took the opportunity to laud COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and socio-religious institutions for their service towards the people during the pandemic and said Delhi’s strong healthcare system has set countless examples before the world.

Advertising

Advertising

He said: “The whole world had to fight COVID-19 — the biggest pandemic faced by humankind. I take this chance to salute and honour our COVID-19 warriors who continued to serve the public even in such a difficult time,” he said.

“Delhi has shown that it is on par with other developed countries. Several initiatives of the Delhi govt. during the pandemic were replicated by many countries across the world,” he said.