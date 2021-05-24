Take action to protect Bhalswa lake from pollution, says NGT

NEW DELHI

24 May 2021 23:12 IST

Panel directed DPCC to monitor water quality data of the waterbody

The National Green Tribunal NGT) has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to convene a meeting and take remedial action to protect the Bhalswa lake against pollution and encroachment.

The green panel has also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to monitor water quality data of the lake periodically and put it in public domain.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “It is an undoubted mandate of law to maintain the waterbodies in their pristine glory. Waterbodies perform important ecological functions. Not only do they add to the aesthetics, they help in water conservation, sustaining aquatic life and maintaining micro climate.”

Advertising

Advertising

“Clean environment being part of right to life and also being part of directive principles of state policy, the State authorities have the duty to protect the same,” the Bench said.

The Delhi Chief Secretary was directed to hold a meeting with representatives from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to take remedial action in accordance with law.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by NGO Udankaar against the lack of action by authorities in protecting the waterbody against pollution and encroachment. The plea had alleged that pollutants were being discharged in the lake in the form of solid waste and sewage.

“This has resulted in deterioration and contamination of water. Ownership of the waterbody is vested in the DDA. It is to be maintained by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is to prevent dumping of waste. The DPCC and CPCB [Central Pollution Control Board] are to enforce the environmental norms,” the plea said.