‘Take action on illegal groundwater extraction’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday pulled up the State governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh over inaction towards large-scale illegal extraction of groundwater in “critical” and “semi-critical” areas.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed both the States to take remedial action and ensure that prior approval is sought from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). “Before any such permission is granted, the CGWA may ensure actual compliance of conditions of replenishment of groundwater with regard to the water table in areas so that there is no further deterioration of critical, semi-critical and over-exploited areas in terms of groundwater availability,” it said.

The Tribunal also specified that approvals should be granted based on a study of the availability of groundwater and periodical report that the “replenishment had resulted in improvement in ground situation”.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), along with the two State governments, were also directed to ensure recovery of compensation from violators by taking appropriate coercive measures. “The CPCB and the State pollution control boards may file further compliance status report as on April 30 after carrying out detailed inspections,” the Bench said.