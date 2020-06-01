Take action against tree felling: NGT

NEW DELHI

01 June 2020 23:38 IST

Following a plea seeking action against felling of trees near Anand Vihar railway station and directions to treat effluents before being discharged into drains, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the East Delhi civic body and Delhi Forest Department to take appropriate action.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The grievance with regard to the treatment of effluents before discharge into the Anand Vihar drain in violation of the [Water] Act needs to be considered in the first instance by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.”

“We are of the view that grievance against cutting of trees may be looked into, in the first instance, by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest [PCCF], Delhi,” the Bench added.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by moved by petitioner Amit alleging felling of trees near the railway station and seeking directions to treat effluents before discharge.

The Bench said, “The applicant is at liberty to present his viewpoint before the said authorities within 15 days. Necessary action will be initiated within two weeks thereafter.”