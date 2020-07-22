Take action against stainless steel units: NGT

NEW DELHI

22 July 2020 23:32 IST

Tribunal was hearing pleas over environmental hazards caused by steel pickling units

Following a plea seeking action against stainless steel pickling units operating in residential areas leading to pollution, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take appropriate action against such industries that are operational in Wazirpur in violation of the Master Plan.

Taking note of a report furnished by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We accept the report and direct further action accordingly. Since there is no carrying capacity for the polluting industries in question, the Delhi government and DPCC may proceed accordingly.”

Restoration plan

Further, The Bench added, “Compensation assessed by the expert committee for damage to the environment, that is ₹61 crore, minus the amount already paid, be deposited by the Delhi government with the CPCB and spent for restoration of environment as per the restoration plan to be prepared by the CPCB and DPCC.”

The tribunal also said that the State government was free to recover the amount of compensation from the violators or from erring officers or authorities, by following due process of law.

The NGT-appointed expert committee had informed the Bench that steel pickling units and other hazardous industries can only be permitted in the Wazirpur Industrial Area if they are excluded from the negative list of Master Plan for Delhi-2021.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a group of petitions pertaining to environmental hazards caused by the steel pickling units and the handling of hazardous waste.