Take action against officers for neglecting woman’s complaint: Delhi High Court

New Delhi

05 October 2020 08:15 IST

Police did not act upon her complaint to trace her daughter as they were “poor”

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Commissioner of Police here to take “serious and effective” action against its officers who neglected the complaint of a woman to trace her missing daughter as she was “poor”.

“We are not only anguished but also disgusted at the manner in which the police carry out the investigation in such cases, particularly when it involves the poor,” a Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar remarked.

“The petitioner [mother] works as a maid and her complaint/FIR was, therefore, neglected and not acted upon with the urgency that it deserves,” the Bench said.

“The action taken against those found guilty of negligence and dereliction of duty should be such that it sends message to the entire police force,” the court demanded.

The court’s direction came while hearing a habeas corpus plea of the woman to produce her minor daughter, who went missing on May 27 this year.

She complained that despite her registering the complaint with the police in Trilokpuri here, the officials took no action.

Verification of age

When the case was first heard by the Bench on September 23, Standing Counsel Delhi Police Rahul Mehra said the date of birth of the girl was verified from the school record, which shows that she is 16-years-old. Mr. Mehra said she got married to one Sandeep on the basis of the date of birth in her Aadhaar Card, which was incorrect.

The court had then opined that it was inclined to transfer the case to transfer the investigation to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Crime Branch, as she is a minor and, has been missing for nearly four months.

Girl found in Hathras

On September 29, when the court took the case again, the Delhi Police filed a status report stating that she has been recovered from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was produced in court, where it was also revealed that she was three months pregnant.

The police said Sandeep is in judicial custody. Her mother said she wishes to take the minor home but the latter refused. Considering the fact that the girl is a minor, the Bench said, “We cannot let her go anywhere according to her wish.”

It directed that she should continue to be housed at Nari Niketan where she should also be provided counselling so that she is able to take responsible decision with regard to the continuation or discontinuation of her pregnancy. The court then noted that despite Sandeep being named in the FIR, no serious effort was made to locate her. It was only when the petition was filed and the court called for transfer of the investigation to AHTU (Crime) that the girl was recovered.

“This delay on the part of the police in carrying out effective investigation has ruined not only the life of the girl but also the accused and put in dark the future of the unborn child,” the Bench said.