Take action against illegal pubs, eateries in Hauz Khas: HC

The Delhi High Court has said if any pubs, restaurants or bars are running illegally in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village, action should be initiated against them by the authorities after giving hearing to the owners or occupiers.

The direction issued by an HC Bench came while disposing of a PIL by a lawyer who had alleged that over 120 restaurants and pubs were running in Hauz Khas Village without any approved building plans or no objection certificate (NOC) from authorities, including the fire department.

“We hereby direct respondent 1 to 5 [Centre, Delhi government and civic bodies] to look into the grievances ventilated in this petition and if any illegal pubs, restaurants, bars, etc. are being run in the area, action shall be initiated by respondent 1 to 5 in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the present case after giving an adequate opportunity of being heard to the concerned owner/occupier of the premises in question,” it said.

The action be initiated as early as possible and practicable, the court said.