Take action against Delhi govt. failure to implement RTI Act, L-G tells Chief Secy.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take corrective steps after the Central Information Commissioner (CIC) wrote to Mr. Saxena flagging the alleged failure of the Delhi government to effectively implement the Right to Information (RTI) Act in the Capital.

In a letter to Mr. Saxena late last month, the CIC, Uday Mahurkar, stated that departments including Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Health and Power, hold back genuine information, refuse to share details with appellants and provide misinformation.

“It has also been pointed out that Public Information Officers (PIOs) are either not present or send their clerks to appear before the Commission. The letter from Mr. Mahurkar has attached specific replies from important departments pointing out the stone-walling of information as well as false and misleading information,” a Raj Niwas source said.

The Delhi government, in response, stated, “The CIC has written this letter at the BJP’s behest.”

It added, “It is painful to see that a body such as the CIC is indulging in dirty politics. The Delhi government takes pride in the fact that we implement the RTI Act in its true letter and spirit.”