Tajpuriya murder: Tihar D-G meets T.N. Police, ITBP officials

May 09, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi/Chennai

Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal on Monday held meetings with senior officers of Tamil Nadu Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police on improving security in the prison complex, nearly a week after the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in a high-risk ward.

Mr. Beniwal held separate meetings with H.M. Jayaram, T.N. Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police, and Bhanwar Singh, ITBP Deputy Inspector General, said officials.

On May 2, gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed multiple times to death by four members of the rival Gogi gang. Meanwhile, court here on Monday sent the four accused to police custody till May 12.

After purported CCTV footage of the incident showing some policemen standing afar during the murder emerged, the Delhi Prisons Department suspended eight personnel and sent a detailed report to the Lieutenant-Governor.

Mr. Beniwal told The Hindu that Mr. Jayaram visited Tihar jail for a spot enquiry and assessment.

The 8th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) is stationed to provide external security and guard high-security blocks at Tihar jail. Personnel of the ITBP are also stationed at Tihar’s high-security wards.

According to officials, T.N. Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu had on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the security lapses in the jail and alleged laxity by six personnel of the TNSP unit.

“In the wake of the incident, there had to be a meeting as the T.N. DGP was concerned. The ADGP and I discussed what happened on May 2 and how we can work to improve the security facilities in Tihar,” Mr. Beniwal said, adding that the meeting was fruitful.

The D-G (Prisons) added, “In the morning, similar discussions were held with the ITBP DIG on how to better manage the security inside the prison. We discussed various possible measures for security improvement.”

“At every step, dos and don’ts are being reviewed. Their [TN Police’s] road map is good and we support it. We will take lessons from our mistakes and take steps to strengthen security. We reviewed the security and it is a work in progress,” he told reporters.

Last week, Tihar jail authorities said quick response teams (QRTs), comprising TNSP, ITBP and CRPF personnel, have been formed to tackle such emergencies on time and will be deployed to tackle “emergency situations”.

Six T.N. personnel shifted

Meanwhile, the T.N. DGP said that the six personnel of the 8th Battalion have been transferred to the Armed Police headquarters in Chennai.

He said the six personnel would be kept under “compulsory wait” pending enquiry, adding that they face charges of inaction and dereliction of duty as they did not intervene to stop the accused inmates.

“After examining the explanation given by the six personnel and the findings of Mr. Jayaram in his inquiry report, further action would be taken.

“In the meantime, the 8th Battalion providing external security to Tihar jail and the high-security block have been instructed to extend full cooperation to the authorities whenever their assistance is sought. We have also asked them to intensify frisking and screening of visitors/prisoners and their baggage at the main gate,” Mr. Babu said.

(With inputs from Vijay Kumar S.)