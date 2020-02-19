Tailor who went missing found killed

A 40-year-old man was found murdered in Rohini’s Prem Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said Rajesh Kumar Gupta from Prem Nagar was a tailor in the area.
The victim on Monday had left his shop at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday but did not return home after which his family approached the police to file a missing report.
‘Strangulated to death’
While a team was looking for Gupta, a PCR call was received at 12.30 p.m. regarding a body lying in the area. On reaching the spot, the body was identified. “It appears that the victim had been strangulated to death. There was also a head injury. Personal enmity appears to be the reason behind the murder as the rings worn by the victim were intact,” Mr. Mishra said.
A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is under way, the police said.
