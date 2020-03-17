Tahir sent to four-day police custody

New Delhi

17 March 2020 01:37 IST

‘Custodial interrogation required to unearth larger conspiracy behind riots’

A Delhi court on Monday ordered a four-day police custody of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in north-east Delhi.

The court passed the order after the police sought Mr. Hussain’s custody for five days for custodial interrogation.

It noted that Mr. Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required “to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the riots that led to massive loss of lives and property” and identify other persons involved in the murder of Sharma. During the hearing, the police said that Mr. Hussain needed to be confronted with other co-accused.

Mr. Hussain was earlier arrested on March 5 and sent to police custody in another case related to the said riots in the city.