Tahir sent to four-day police custody

A Delhi court on Monday ordered a four-day police custody of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in north-east Delhi.
The court passed the order after the police sought Mr. Hussain’s custody for five days for custodial interrogation.
It noted that Mr. Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required “to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the riots that led to massive loss of lives and property” and identify other persons involved in the murder of Sharma. During the hearing, the police said that Mr. Hussain needed to be confronted with other co-accused.
Mr. Hussain was earlier arrested on March 5 and sent to police custody in another case related to the said riots in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.