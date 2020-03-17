Delhi

Tahir sent to four-day police custody

‘Custodial interrogation required to unearth larger conspiracy behind riots’

A Delhi court on Monday ordered a four-day police custody of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent riots in north-east Delhi.

The court passed the order after the police sought Mr. Hussain’s custody for five days for custodial interrogation.

It noted that Mr. Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required “to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the riots that led to massive loss of lives and property” and identify other persons involved in the murder of Sharma. During the hearing, the police said that Mr. Hussain needed to be confronted with other co-accused.

Mr. Hussain was earlier arrested on March 5 and sent to police custody in another case related to the said riots in the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 1:37:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/tahir-sent-to-four-day-police-custody/article31086205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY