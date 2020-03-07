Tahir Hussain sent to seven-day police custody

NEW DELHI

07 March 2020 01:43 IST

He was arrested on Thursday in connection with alleged killing of IB staffer

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in north-east Delhi.

Hussain was produced before the duty Magistrate Rakesh Kumar amid tight security. He was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.

A police officer said that Hussain will be taken to the warehouse where chemical substance stored on cold drink bottles was recovered and stone-pelting happened.

“We will take him to the place where he had been after the violence. He claimed to be in Chand Bagh area and was hiding at a house,” said the officer.

During interrogation, Hussain was asked about his hideouts during the run. Hussain claimed that he is innocent and have no idea about the miscreants who pelted stones from his building at the crowd. He refused to identify Ankit.

“Two of his mobile phones are yet to be recovered. The last location of his mobile phones were at Zakir Nagar. He claimed that he had lost his phone during the violence,” said the officer.

The officer added that around five people who were spotted on the terrace of Hussain have been identified from videos of the violence. Hussain’s stepbrother, who was also seen on the terrace, is absconding.