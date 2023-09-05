Tahir Hussain gets bail in another north-east Delhi riots case

September 05, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A court here has granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in a case pertaining to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. It is the third riots-related case in which Mr. Hussain has been granted bail. However, the former AAP councillor will continue to remain in jail as he is accused in other cases related to the riots, including one lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala on September 2. He noted that the Delhi High Court had granted bail to the former AAP councillor in five rioting cases on July 12. The ASJ said the bail granted to Mr. Hussain by the High Court had created a “material change in the circumstances” in the accused’s favour.

“In such a situation, there may not be a reason to take a different view. This material change in the circumstance in itself becomes a ground to grant bail to the accused in this case as well. Hence, application is allowed,” the court noted.

The matter pertains to an FIR filed at the Dayalpur police station for causing injury to a man named Ajay Goswami Gautam, who was shot at in Khajuri Khas on February 25, 2020. The Delhi police had booked Mr. Hussain and others for offences including attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

