Taekwondo gold medallist arrested for snatchings

A 28-year-old gold medallist in taekwondo has been arrested for his alleged involvement in several cases of snatching, the police said on Monday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused, Suraj alias Fighter, is a bad character of Ranhola and involved in over 30 criminal cases registered in different police stations. “Suraj, a two-time national gold medallist in taekwondo, also participated in Indian Idol Season 4,” Ms. Goel said.

On September 22, during patrolling duty, a team intercepted a person on a scooty and found that the vehicle was stolen. He was then identified and during his search, one countrymade pistol with one live cartridge was recovered.

He confessed to over 100 cases of snatching and robbery with his accomplices.