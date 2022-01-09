Taekwondo-champ-turned gangster held

NEW DELHI

09 January 2022 01:52 IST

A 41-year-old gangster, who is also an international taekwondo black belt holder, has been arrested for planning to harm a senior Tihar jail officer to avenge the death of Ankit Gujjar inside prison, police said on Saturday.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the accused has been identified as Ajay Gurjar alias Bhaiji, a resident of Haryana’s Palwal, who is involved in more than 24 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and assault in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

Police said in a call recording that went viral in August 2021, a man named Satender alias Satte was heard asking his associate Gurjar to arrange an AK-47 rifle to kill a rival gang member. Satender also mentioned his motive to cause serious harm to a Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail to avenge the death of their associate Ankit Gujjar.

Gujjar was found murdered inside central jail number 3 on August 4 last year and his family had alleged that he was killed in prisonwith connivance of the jail staff, police said.

Satender was arrested on August 17.

During investigation, an information was received on Thursday that Gurjar would come to Badarpur bus stand at Mathura Road around 7 p.m. after which a trap was laid and he was arrested, Mr. Singh said.

Police said that Gurjar has connections with four underworld gangsters — Hafij Baloch, Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar (brother of Dawood Ibrahim), Subhash Thakur and Arif Jaan (brother-in-law of Chhota Shakil) — in Mumbai.

Gurjar had fired on two ex-ministers and a councilor in Haryana. He was arrested in 2018 and came out of jail around 10 months ago.

He has won eight gold medals at national level and had also participated in International Taekwondo championship in Bhutan. He finished at fifth position in another International Taekwondo championship held at Mumbai in 2005, police said.