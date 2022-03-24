Tactical urbanism trials launched at two more locations in the city

Launch of tactical urbanism trial at Burari Chowk in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

March 24, 2022 00:55 IST

Delhi govt. will also start drive to ensure lane discipline

Tactical urbanism trials, aimed at reducing road fatalities at vulnerable locations through low-cost interventions, were launched at two more locations in the Capital on Wednesday. This is besides the Delhi government’s announcement that it would soon commence a drive to ensure lane discipline among bus drivers in the city.

With the larger aim of improving road safety in the city at the core of the initiative — launched by SaveLIFE Foundation with support from HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and in partnership with Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Transport Department — trials were launched at Burari Chowk and Gandhi Vihar.

Quick, low cost

Blackspots identified in these areas had witnessed 18 and 10 road crash deaths, respectively, between 2018 and 2020. This is the third tactical redesign trial in New Delhi, after those at Bhalswa and Rajghat intersection.

Tactical urbanism trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions which test urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety.

Speaking about the need to support such interventions, Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission Jasmine Shah said: “Innovation is the key to public problem solving. The tactical urbanism trials are increasingly proving that such low cost solutions should be replicated in Delhi and beyond to save lives.”

Committed to safety

While inaugurating the trials, Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said that the Delhi government is committed to creating safe mobility solutions. “We have been collaborating with SaveLIFE in this regard for the past four years. Such initiatives and projects which redesign high fatality spots in the city will help in instilling a sense of road safety for all users,” he said.

Piyush Tewari, CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, said: “SLF’s zero-fatality corridor model extensively uses evidence to determine the best solution for saving lives by minimising road crashes and consequent fatalities. Once the solution is proven, we work with the government to make the solution permanent and replicate it.”