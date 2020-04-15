Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have charged the chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat centre Maulana Muhammad Saad Khandalvi, under the Section for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been added to the FIR that was registered against Mr. Saad and six other office-bearers of the centre, after people who attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, died due to COVID-19.

The quarantine period of Mr. Saad has ended and he should join the investigation. Police would again sent notice to all persons named in the FIR, an officer said.