Tablighi Jamaat: HC transfers minor Malaysian’s case to another JJB

A deserted look in Nizamuddin area. The Tablighi Jamaat Centre has been shut down since the building was evacuated in March 2020 during the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed that the case against the 17-year-old Malaysian national be forthwith transferred from JJB-1 in Kingsway Camp to JJB-4 in Vishwas Nagar here to be dealt with expeditiously in accordance with the law

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian, who was booked for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation during COVID-19 allegedly in violation of visa norms, from one Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to another due to lack of quorum.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who was conducting the hearing through video conferencing, directed that the case against the 17-year-old Malaysian national be forthwith transferred from JJB-1 in Kingsway Camp to JJB-4 in Vishwas Nagar here to be dealt with expeditiously in accordance with the law.

The high court was informed by the minor’s counsel that like other 121 Malaysian nationals, the juvenile was willing to enter plea bargaining but due to vacancy and lack of quorum, he cannot proceed over.

The court was told by Delhi government’s counsel that in JJB-1, presently there is only one Principal Magistrate and there are two vacancies.

