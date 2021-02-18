Delhi

Tablighi case: LOCs for 35 foreigners to be removed

Delhi Police on Wednesday ordered the removal of Look Out Circulars that had been issued against 35 foreign nationals in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case.

The Crime Branch was probing a case in which the foreign nationals, among others, had congregated at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March 2020 in violation of COVID-19 rules.

The police had claimed that the event led to the spread of the virus.

