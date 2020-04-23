Tabligh chief’s farmhouse ‘raided’

The Delhi Police Crime Branch ‘raided’ the farmhouse of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who was booked for holding a religious congregation in the national capital during the lockdown, at Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The presence of more than half-a-dozen policemen in PPE kits created a flutter in the sleepy town, but Delhi Police had no other choice, revealed sources.

“We were informed about the action beforehand and the Uttar Pradesh police provided the local support,” a source said. But those who witnessed the incident remarked that the police wanted to create a mahaul [atmosphere] for the media, as they came in uniform. However, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal clarified that it was the lockdown-enforced protocol.

As Mr. Kandhalvi was not in Shamli, where 17 people have been tested positive for COVID 19 cases, the police might have raided the farmhouse to scour some documents. “We know he is not in Shamli. They might have gone to check some documents. Since the Nizamuddin incident, we have visited the farmhouse thrice. Apart from his three-member staff, there are some relatives who live in the vicinity. Out of them, some had a travel history to Nizamuddin, not necessarily the markaz. They have been tested and their reports have come out to be negative,” he explained.

Appeal to followers

On Monday, Kandhalvi had urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the month of Ramzan. “I request all, both in India and abroad, to strictly follow the guidelines and instructions of the local or national governments and till the time restrictions are in place, please observe prayers at home. And even in this, we should not invite people from outside,” he said. In an audio message released earlier this month, Kandhalvi had said he was exercising self-quarantine.