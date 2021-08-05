Tabligh case: HC seeks status report from police

It has to indicate role of each accused as well as duration of foreigners’ stay: HC

The Delhi High Court has sought a detailed status report from Delhi Police on petitions by several Indian nationals seeking quashing of FIRs and criminal proceedings initiated against them for housing foreigners who attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin last year allegedly in violation of COVID-19 norms.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the status report has to indicate the role of each accused as well as the duration of the stay of the foreigners.

The court directed the status report should indicate, “the role of each accused and also as to when the alleged foreign nationals were housed in his house, be clarified so as to find out whether the accused gave housing facility after the notification was issued or prior thereto”. The court has listed the batch of petition for hearing on November 12.

Over a year after a nationwide crackdown was launched on those who attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin, many including managing committee members or caretakers of different mosques who gave shelter to Tablighis continue to face legal cases.

Some residents from Old Delhi area here, who gave shelter to foreign women Tablighis in March last year, have been slapped with Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently act likely to spread infection of any disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In their plea filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, some of the accused who had provided accommodation to women Tablighi attendees have contended that shelter was given to them as the foreigners had nowhere to go during the lockdown.