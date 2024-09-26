Table pending CAG reports in Assembly: L-G office to Chief Secy.

The office of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma, directing them to present the pending reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the Assembly. Mr. Saxena’s office said 12 CAG reports from 2020-2021 have been pending with the Delhi government. These include State Finance Audit, Prevention of Vehicular Air Pollution, Public Health Infrastructure and Services, Regulation and Supply of Liquor, Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts, among others.

The L-G Secretariat has also written to the Principal Secretary (Finance) to ensure the tabling of the “Performance Audit Report of the CAG on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services relating to the GNCTD” in the Assembly.

The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress also called for the tabling of the pending CAG reports in the Assembly, saying these will “expose the opaque financial dealings of the Kejriwal Government.”

“The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly should be utilised to discuss the problems affecting the people and the city and not to glorify former Chief Minister Kejriwal and the promises he never fulfilled,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said.

