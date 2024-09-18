Table in Delhi Assembly CAG audit reports exposing AAP rule, says Congress   

The Congress on Tuesday asked Delhi Finance Minister Atishi to rise to the occasion once she assumes the role of the Chief Minister and demanded that she table in the Assembly the audit reports “exposing corruption” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said 11 reports prepared by the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India are yet to be tabled for discussion in the Assembly as these would “expose corruption and misappropriation of funds” by the government under Mr. Kejriwal.

Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf too said the stigma of corruption has now stuck with Mr. Kejriwal, who, at the time of entering politics over a decade ago, had vowed to give up the benefits enjoyed by a Chief Minister.

‘Face result of actions’

“The one who entered politics driving a small car and wearing an oversized shirt with slippers now travels in a ₹50 lakh car, accompanied by security vehicles, and lives in a palatial house at the expense of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

The Congress leader said Mr. Kejriwal’s image of being an honest leader had been tarnished by corruption allegations and that he cannot run away from the results of his actions.

