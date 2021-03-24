‘Table action plan to curb rise in cases’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Wednesday expressed concern over rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. He blamed the State government for failing to deal with the emerging situation and leaving people to fend for themselves.

So bad is the situation, Mr. Bidhuri alleged, that the people were now being directed not to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, and it’s sad.

“We also demand that the government should put before the people of Delhi an action plan on how they plan to deal with the rising number of cases and what steps are being taken to keep people safe,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Despite the rising number of cases in the Capital, there is hardly any action plan announced by the government to deal with the rising cases. We need to ramp-up tracking, tracing, and testing facilities and all those places, where it is feared that the virus could spread further, should be declared red zones,” he also said.

He said that a BJP delegation will meet L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday to seek his intervention in the matter.