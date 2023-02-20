T is for transpersons, training, and a tough life the community has 

February 20, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Rifaya Izma touches the scar on her forehead as she remembers the physical assault that led to it. It’s still hard to talk about the discrimination she has faced through life, for identifying as a woman, with her gender assigned at birth being male. Ms. Izma, and about 20 other transwomen and a transman, are now attending a skill development course on beauty and wellness started by the Delhi government at a shelter home in the city.

The aim is for them to find employment, so they can be financially independent. The government has also promised to help them get jobs as beauticians: training includes make-up, hairdressing, and skincare. The community had asked for this particular course.

“If we had to do this course from outside, it would have cost us over ₹75,000. Here, we are getting it for free, so it’s very helpful,” Ms. Izma said. “I want to eventually join the government so that there will be more representation for my community,” she added.

Ms. Izma’s mother died when she was just three, and she lived in an orphanage in Lumding town, Assam, until she was 17. “When I was in Class VII, my classmates and others used to call me names like ‘two in one’ or ‘hijra’,” said Ms. Izma, who is now 21. “I used to cry alone in the washroom of our orphanage.” She moved to Delhi four years ago, in search of work, and got jobs in telemarketing and customer care. “Even at work I faced discrimination. No one would even have lunch with me, and I used to have my meals alone,” she said.

Rudrani Chettri, 44, co-founder of the Mitr Trust, runs the home Garima Greh, one of 12 in the country under a Central government scheme that provides shelter, food, medicines, and community living support. She said that almost all who come to them are abandoned by family members. Most don’t have the resources to support themselves.

“Skill development courses will help them find dignified jobs,” Ms. Chettri said, adding that the opportunity would prevent them from practices the much-discriminated community resorted to for lack of choice.

While Ms. Izma had no choice but to live in an orphanage, Loijinglembi, who identifies as a transwoman, did have parents in Manipur, where she grew up. “Since I was seven or eight years old, I wanted to play with dolls or dress like a woman. But my parents couldn’t accept me. They wanted me to only be a son and not a daughter,” Ms. Loijinglembi said, adding that while she faced no physical abuse, there was mental and emotional trauma: “It was more like silent torture.”

At 17, she had to leave home after finishing school, working at a shop selling women’s cosmetics among other things. She studied alongside, and graduated with a degree, coming to Delhi in December 2022 to attend a youth conference for transpersons. She stayed on. She too is at the shelter home, but wants to be an air hostess because “from the time I was a child, I have enjoyed interacting with people”. She believes the course will help her indirectly, through personal grooming.

Prince Dhawan, District Magistrate (West) said the skill development initiative has been started in his district by partnering with Sun Foundation, a not-for-profit that conducts skill development courses. They plan to conduct other courses too after taking feedback from the current batch. “We have provided skill training to other people under a different programme and helped them get jobs in beauty parlours and other services. We are really hopeful that we will be able to help transpersons also find jobs,” he added.