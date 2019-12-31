Symposium of photography educators on Jan. 6-7

To discuss the future of photography in higher education, several educators will be gathering in Delhi for the South Asian Photography Educators Symposium to be held on January 6 and 7.

The purpose of the conference is for photography educators, scholars, gallery curators, art administrators, publishers, art historians, lens-based artists and practitioners to discuss their institutions and the potential benefit in forming a South Asian chapter of the Society for Photographic Education (SPE).

MurthyNAYAK Foundation, the organisers, said that SPE emerged in the early 1960s to define the goals, future, and improvement of photographic education and its role in culture, representing the intersection of fine art practice, education, and history.

“This symposium is an opportunity for attendees to engage with colleagues from South Asia and elsewhere in collaborative exchanges,” the organisers said.

The goal of the symposium is to support emerging artists producing socially relevant work that raises awareness, sustains involvement, and ignites social change.