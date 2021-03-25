Switch off lights for Earth Hour: BSES discoms

To observe Earth Hour on March 27, the BSES discoms have urged its Delhi consumers to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances for an hour to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change.

Delhiites have been requested to join in the initiative between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

“We sincerely appeal to our over 4.5 million consumers and around 18 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, switch off and speak for nature,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Earth Hour is an annual international event created by the World Wide Fund for Nature that urges households and businesses across the world to turn off their non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour at the appointed time to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change.