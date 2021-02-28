Delhi

‘Switch Delhi’ turns focus on electric four-wheelers

The third week of the Delhi government’s ‘Switch Delhi’ electric vehicle campaign focused on sensitising Delhiites on the benefits of electric four-wheelers along with the incentives that EV adopters can avail under the government’s EV policy.

According to the Delhi government, since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, 465 new EV four-wheelers have been registered and more are being registered every day.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Incentives of up to ₹3 lakh are provided under Delhi EV policy, which includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption. This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi the same as a diesel car.”

The government said subsidies provided on electric cars under the Delhi EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of electric cars by up to 30%.

