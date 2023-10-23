ADVERTISEMENT

‘Swiss’ woman’s murder: police to invoke trafficking charge

October 23, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Police seek help from the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain victim’s identity

The Hindu Bureau

The police will press human trafficking charge against the man held for the murder of the woman, believed to be a Swiss national, an official said on Sunday.

The woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic sheets and her limbs tied with iron chains near an MCD school in Tilak Nagar on Friday morning. The police have also sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain her identity. The Ministry has been urged to approach the Swiss authorities in this regard.

Earlier, the accused Gurpreet Singh had told the police that he had befriended the Swiss national through a dating app around four years ago. He said the woman had come to Delhi from Switzerland on October 11 and her killed her after a quarrel over an issue on Thursday and later dumped the body near the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US