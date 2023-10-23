‘Swiss’ woman’s murder: police to invoke trafficking charge

October 23, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The police will press human trafficking charge against the man held for the murder of the woman, believed to be a Swiss national, an official said on Sunday.

The woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic sheets and her limbs tied with iron chains near an MCD school in Tilak Nagar on Friday morning. The police have also sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs to ascertain her identity. The Ministry has been urged to approach the Swiss authorities in this regard.

Earlier, the accused Gurpreet Singh had told the police that he had befriended the Swiss national through a dating app around four years ago. He said the woman had come to Delhi from Switzerland on October 11 and her killed her after a quarrel over an issue on Thursday and later dumped the body near the school.