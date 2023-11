November 01, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police has scanned the footage of at least 350 CCTV cameras to connect the dots in the Swiss woman murder case.

According to a police official, these cameras include those installed at places where accused Gurpreet Singh allegedly took Nina Berger before killing her and dumping her body outside a school in the Tilak Nagar area in west Delhi. The victim’s body was found outside the school on October 20 with her limbs tied with a chain.