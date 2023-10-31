Swiss woman died of suffocation, suggests initial autopsy report

October 31, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The preliminary autopsy report of Nina Berger, the Swiss woman whose body was recovered from west Delhi 10 days ago, suggests that she suffocated to death, the police said on Monday.

Berger’s body was found wrapped in plastic sheets with her limbs tied with iron chains near a school in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on October 20. The same day, 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh, a gemstone trader and resident of Janakpuri, was arrested for the murder. The accused has told the police that he murdered Berger after she turned down his marriage proposal.

“It appears that Gurpreet locked her in a car, tied her limbs with chains, and smothered her using a plastic bag. The woman struggled for 20 to 30 minutes. After she died, he dumped her body near the school,” a senior officer said.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said the final autopsy report will be able to confirm the actual cause of Berger’s death. He said the accused was produced before a court on Monday and that the police were given his custody for five days.

He added that the identity of the deceased was established through fingerprint samples shared by the Embassy of Switzerland. Mr. Veer also said that the body was handed over on Monday to a person authorised by the embassy.

Berger, who worked at a law firm in Switzerland, is learnt to have landed in the city on October 11 and checked into a hotel in west Delhi. The victim’s autopsy was conducted on October 28 after the police received a nod from the Swiss Embassy.