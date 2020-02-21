Swiggy workers stage protest in city, demand restoration of old wages

NEW DELHI

Rate per delivery has been reduced from ₹40 to ₹35

Workers of online food delivery platform, Swiggy, have been staging a protest in south Delhi’s Madangir area demanding that their old wages be restored.

A worker who did not wish to be identified said that hundreds of them have been gathering outside the Pushp Vihar office for the last two days. Explaining the problem, they said, earlier, they used to get ₹40 per delivery which was subsequently reduced to ₹35.

“However, the company is hiring new people who are paid ₹15 per order. Most of the orders now directly go to them and not us. They have also reduced our extra night charges from ₹20 to ₹10,” he said.

Another worker complained that they have no grievance redressal mechanism in the company. “Who should we speak to in case if there is a problem? If we meet with an accident or we are robbed, there is no one we can contact because everything is online,” he said.

The protesters demanded that the older rates (₹35) be restored for every worker.

When contacted, Swiggy did not comment on the matter.