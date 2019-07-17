Swift travel to IGI possible now as RTR flyover opens

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the 2.85-km-long signal-free Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover.

He claimed that there were more such projects which would come up in the Capital before the end of his government’s tenure.

Missed deadlines

The newly built flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park, close to National Highway-8.

While the flyover, whose construction began in November 2014, was expected to be completed by November 2016, missed several consecutive deadlines.

“In 15 years, the Sheila Dikshit government built 70 flyovers. In the last four-and-a-half years, our [AAP] government has built 23 flyovers. We do our work, but we don’t advertise much. Now, it is for the people to spread word about the work we have done in the last four-and-a-half years,” the CM said after inaugurating the project.

The elevated RTR flyover, built at a cost of ₹205 crore on the Outer Ring Road, is expected to help decongest the area as well as facilitate a more convenient commute for those travelling towards the Indira Gandhi International Airport from south Delhi and Noida.

According to the Delhi government, the elevated corridor will save five minutes of travel time for both to and fro traffic from IIT to airport.

Slams Opposition

Hitting out at his political opponents without naming them, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener alleged, citing the inauguration of the Signature Bridge, an attempt by Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari seeking to take credit for the project.

“We believe in doing our work and not indulging in dirty politics. The Delhi government has worked a lot in education, health and other sectors, and our work will speak,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said that the AAP government had not only worked on mega infrastructure projects but also built roads, sewage lines and provided other facilities in unauthorised colonies to reach out to ordinary citizens.

Asked if more projects were in the offing before the end of his government’s tenure, Mr. Kejriwal claimed, “Yes, a few more such projects will come up soon.”

The Chief Minister further said that the RTR flyover was the 23rd flyover to be built by his government in the last four-and-a-half years.