Sweeper backs out of getting a jab at Lok Nayak Hospital

New Delhi

17 January 2021 00:09 IST

Doctor kept under temporary observation after feeling giddy

A sweeper who was supposed to be the first person to be inoculated backed out on Saturday morning at Lok Nayak Hospital, while a doctor was moved to the AEFI (Adverse Effect Following Immunisation) management room after she felt some giddiness.

Phone calls

Each centre had prepared a hand-picked list of 100 healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day.

Though the beneficiaries were supposed to get a message on their registered mobile numbers about the time and date of vaccination as per government guidelines, it did not happen. Many said they got phone calls from the hospital informing them about the vaccination.

The first person backing out led to a quick decision to start the drive at Lok Nayak with a nurse, an official said. At the hospital, there was a round of applause when the first person to be inoculated completed her 30 minutes of observation time without developing any problems.

A 28-year-old doctor, Sneha Harish, who was moved to the AEFI monitoring room in Lok Nayak Hospital after she was inoculated, told The Hindu that she was fine after resting for about 20 minutes. She said she had volunteered to get the shot on the first day.

“Initially, I was a little anxious. After the vaccination, I was a little tired and also felt giddy. When I told them about it, they made me lie down in the AEFI management room for about 20 minutes. They gave me something to eat. After that, I felt better,” she said.

Rani Devi, the sweeper who backed out, told the newspaper that she did not want to get inoculated on the first day.

She said she had got multiple calls from the hospital. She said the hospital was even ready to send a vehicle to bring her to the venue.

“I didn’t give my name. I don’t want to get the vaccine now. I had told them two days ago as well that I do not want to get vaccinated. I don’t know how my name got in the list,” she said.

Ms. Devi said she was not forced by the authorities.

Different date

At G.B. Pant Hospital at 2.30 p.m., a group of five civil defence volunteers was busy calling everyone on a list of 100 people to be vaccinated on Saturday. But, only 29 people turned up.

“Sir, no one on the list will be coming now. Many of them asked for a different date,” one of them told the officer-in-charge.