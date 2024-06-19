Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders, seeks time to ‘discuss assault’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to leaders of the INDIA bloc constituents, seeking time with them to discuss the alleged assault she was subjected to at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence by his aide, Bibhav Kumar.

In the letter, which was addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Ms. Maliwal claimed that due to the lies spread about her after going public with the news of the alleged assault, she had received several “rape and death threats” and been subjected to “victim-shaming” by her own party.

AAP, which is a member of the INDIA bloc, has distanced itself from the Rajya Sabha member since the incident, wherein she claimed that she was kicked in the chest and pelvic area by Mr. Kumar when she had gone to meet Mr. Kejriwal at his residence. The party had accused Ms. Maliwal of “lying” and conspiring with the BJP to defame the Chief Minister, while Mr. Kejriwal in an interview with The Hindu had declined to comment on the matter, terming it subjudice. The CM’s aide is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case since July 22.

Ms. Maliwal in the letter alleged that since the incident, instead of receiving support, she was confronted with “incessant attacks” on her character by AAP leaders and workers. “Over the past one month, I have encountered first hand the pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice. The brutal victim-shaming and character assassination I have been subjected to would discourage other women and girls from speaking up against abuse,” she wrote.

She said she had worked on the ground for the last 18 years, and had assisted women in over 1.7 lakh cases of violence and abuse as the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women “without bowing down” to anyone.

“I have worked hard to raise the Women’s Commission to a very high position. But it is very sad that first I was beaten badly at the Chief Minister’s house, and then, my character was publicly assassinated. I have been totally isolated, only because I dared to file a complaint against a powerful person,” Ms. Maliwal said.

