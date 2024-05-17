AAP MP Swati Maliwal on May 17 went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Ms. Maliwal left her residence around 11 a.m. with a Delhi Police team.

On May 13, Ms. Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Mr. Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

