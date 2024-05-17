GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement before magistrate in assault case

Updated - May 17, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MP Swati Maliwal

AAP MP Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on May 17 went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Ms. Maliwal left her residence around 11 a.m. with a Delhi Police team.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: BJP Mahila Morcha protests demanding resignation of Kejriwal

On May 13, Ms. Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Mr. Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

