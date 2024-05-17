ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar fails to appear before NCW

Updated - May 17, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The NCW had summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear before it at 11 a.m

PTI

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women chairperson , addresses the media on summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA Bhibhav Kumar in New Delhi on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCW had summoned Mr. Kumar to appear before it at 11 a.m.

Swati Maliwal 'assault': BJP Mahila Morcha protests demanding resignation of Kejriwal

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Mr. Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then I will go (to his residence)," Ms. Sharma told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday morning, Ms. Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Mr. Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the Chief Minister's official residence, police officials said.

Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement before magistrate in assault case

The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her" where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Mr. Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Ms. Maliwal. Mr. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US