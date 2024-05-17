GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar fails to appear before NCW

The NCW had summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear before it at 11 a.m

Updated - May 17, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women chairperson , addresses the media on summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA Bhibhav Kumar in New Delhi on May 17, 2024.

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women chairperson , addresses the media on summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA Bhibhav Kumar in New Delhi on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The NCW had summoned Mr. Kumar to appear before it at 11 a.m.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Mr. Kumar's residence on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.

"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then I will go (to his residence)," Ms. Sharma told reporters.

On Monday morning, Ms. Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Mr. Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the Chief Minister's official residence, police officials said.

The NCW took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her" where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Mr. Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Ms. Maliwal. Mr. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case, officials said.

