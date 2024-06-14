GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC seeks police stand on Bibhav Kumar's bail plea

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by another sessions court

Updated - June 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on June 14 sought the city police's stand on the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on the bail plea and asked the Delhi Police to file a status report. Mr. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

The Tis Hazari court had on June 7 refused to grant him bail, saying he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses.

Mr. Kumar's first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by another sessions court which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" by Ms. Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. The matter would be heard next in the first week of July.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.