year
Live

Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE updates | Kejriwal’s secretary Bibhav Kumar detained by Delhi police

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP is ‘blackmailing’ party MP Swati Maliwal as part of the ‘conspiracy’ against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines, in New Delhi, on May 17, 2024.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines, in New Delhi, on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar has been detained by the Delhi Police a day after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal filed an FIR alleging that Mr. Kumar repeatedly assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

In the FIR, Ms. Maliwal also claimed that Mr. Kumar hit her with “full force again and again” but no one came to her rescue.

ALSO READ | Slapped, kicked by CM’s aide, says Swati Maliwal; Atishi calls it BJP’s ploy to tarnish Arvind Kejriwal

Ms. Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, has alleged that the CCTV cameras installed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were being tampered with, after the party has released a new video recordings claiming that Ms. Maliwal is “putting up a show” in front of the media. 

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that Ms. Maliwal is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case and she was “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of the “conspiracy” against the Chief Minister.

Follow live updates here:

  • May 18, 2024 13:30
    AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Kejriwal’s official residence

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on May 18 arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, amid controversy over the alleged assault of Swati Maliwal. 

    Mr. Chadha had undergone an eye surgery in the UK and was away for a long duration. Questions were also raised over his absence, but the party had said that he will be back once he recovers.

    Read the story here.

  • May 18, 2024 13:22
    Delhi Minister Atishi shows CCTV footage from CM Kejriwal’s residence

    AAP leader Atishi shows CCTV footage of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to the media while addressing the Swati Maliwal assault case at the party office, in New Delhi on May 18, 2024. The party has released video recordings claiming that Ms. Maliwal is “putting up a show”.

  • May 18, 2024 13:09
    Bibhav Kumar detained by the Delhi Police

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar has been detained by the Delhi Police in connection with Swati Maliwal’s case.

    He has been taken to the Civil Lines Police station.

    According to Delhi Police sources, Mr. Kumar was detained from the premises of the CM’s residence.

    -Alisha Dutta

  • May 18, 2024 13:08
    BJP using Swati Maliwal: AAP

    AAP minister Atishi says that the BJP put Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate a case involving Swati Maliwal.

    “This case is just another instance of the BJP trying to use her and ensuring that she takes the path that other turncoats from different parties, joins BJP to take forward their agenda right before the election,” she said.

    -Alisha Dutta

  • May 18, 2024 13:08
    Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house

    While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were being tampered with, the party has released a new video recordings claiming that Ms. Maliwal is “putting up a show” in front of the media. 

    In a post on X on May 17, Ms. Maliwal said, “I have got the information that these people are now tampering with the residence’s CCTV footage.”

    Read the story here.

