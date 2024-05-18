Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar has been detained by the Delhi Police a day after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal filed an FIR alleging that Mr. Kumar repeatedly assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

In the FIR, Ms. Maliwal also claimed that Mr. Kumar hit her with “full force again and again” but no one came to her rescue.

Ms. Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, has alleged that the CCTV cameras installed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were being tampered with, after the party has released a new video recordings claiming that Ms. Maliwal is “putting up a show” in front of the media.

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that Ms. Maliwal is facing arrest in an illegal recruitment case and she was “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of the “conspiracy” against the Chief Minister.

