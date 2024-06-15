ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22

Updated - June 15, 2024 02:43 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 01:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Bibhav Kumar was produced through video-conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended the custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him on June 22.

PTI

Bibhav Kumar. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A court, in New Delhi, on June 15 extended till June 22 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Mr. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar was produced through video-conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended the custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him on June 22.

Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi High Court for bail in Swati Maliwal assault case

Earlier on June 14, the court had extended Mr. Kumar's custody by one day after noting that the investigating officer (IO) was not present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US