Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar to remain in jail till July 16

A court here on Saturday extended till July 16 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Mr. Kumar was produced before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goel through videoconferencing from Tihar Jail.

He was arrested on May 18 after Ms. Maliwal lodged an FIR against him alleging that he had thrashed her on May 13 at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Since his arrest, the court has denied him bail twice.

While rejecting his bail plea on June 7, the court had observed that if released, he might influence witnesses.

