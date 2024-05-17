Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP alleges BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi CM Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, while commenting on the Swati Maliwal assault case on May 17, said that the incident is a conspiracy by the BJP to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Atishi, in a press conference in New Delhi, that Ms. Maliwal, who is a party MP in the Rajya Sabha, reached Mr. Kejriwal’s residence without an appointment. Her [Ms. Maliwal] intention was to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, Ms. Atishi said.

Swati Maliwal insisted on meeting Arvind Kejriwal, his aide Bibhav Kumar told her CM is busy; she shouted and tried to barge in, the Delhi State Minister said. “The whole incident proves that it was a BJP conspiracy and Swati Maliwal was made its face to frame Kejriwal,” she alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing Ms. Maliwal’s claims that she was brutally assaulted, Ms. Atishi noted that a video that surfaced on May 17 depicted an “entirely different reality”.

She said the video shows Ms. Maliwal “comfortably sitting in the drawing room” and “threatening the security staff”, and that “her clothes were not torn”.

“The video shows her threatening Kumar. The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House,” she claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Ms. Maliwal was “highly condemnable” and had claimed that Kumar had “misbehaved” with her. When asked about Singh accepting misbehaviour with Ms. Maliwal, Ms. Atishi said, “AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Maliwal and he had only her version. But now this video has brought out the truth.”

Meanwhile, The Delhi Police on May 17 took Ms. Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to recreate the crime scene as it investigates the alleged assault on her there earlier this week. Her statement in the case was recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day.

According to the FIR, Ms. Maliwal was “kicked and slapped seven to eight times” allegedly by Mr. Kumar. The FIR also stated that Mr. Kumar “did not relent” despite her asking him to stop.

Maliwal has also claimed that Kumar hit her with “full force again and again” but no one came to her rescue. She also alleged that despite telling Kumar that she was menstruating and in pain, he did not budge.

The police have booked Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over the assault.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.