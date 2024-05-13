ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

Published - May 13, 2024 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Ms. Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said

PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal during a press conference. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint.

Ms. Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said. The two calls were made at 10 a.m., they said. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the Chief Minister's residence after that.

There was no immediate reaction from either the Chief Minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US