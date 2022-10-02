Swachh Survekshan 2022: erstwhile North Delhi corporation in bottom 10; South body ranks 28th among 45 cities

None of the three erstwhile corporations managed to score a single point in the garbage-free city category

None of the three erstwhile corporations managed to score a single point in the garbage-free city category

Two of Delhi’s three erstwhile municipal corporations — South and East — recorded a marginal improvement in the annual cleanliness survey (Swachh Survekshan 2022), according to the rankings announced on Saturday.

In the category of cities with a population of above 10 lakh, which featured 45 cities, the erstwhile South and East corporations were ranked at 28 and 34, respectively; this is a slight improvement in comparison to their 2021 rankings when they stood at 31 and 40, respectively, among 48 cities.

However, the erstwhile North corporation continued to find itself in the bottom 10 despite moving up a few places; it was ranked at 37 among 45 cities in the latest survey, while its previous ranking stood at 45 out of 48.

The survey for the latest rankings was completed prior to the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations.

The cities were ranked based on three parameters — service-level progress based on data provided by urban local bodies, certification based on waste management, sanitation (garbage-free city and open defecation-free categories) and citizens feedback and engagement (citizen voice category).

None of the three erstwhile corporations managed to score a single point (out of 1,250) in the GFC category. In the ODF category, the erstwhile South and East corporations scored 600 each out of 1000, while the erstwhile North corporation scored 400.

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi welcomed the marginal improvement in rankings, adding that the erstwhile civic bodies “performed impeccably” despite a severe financial crunch.

NDMC loses top rank

In the latest survey, the New Delhi Municipal Council was awarded the “Clean Small City” title in the population category of one to three lakh; however, the NDMC was ranked third in the category of cities with a population of between 1 to 10 lakh, losing the top spot that it held in the 2021 survey rankings.

BJP’s B.K. Oberoi, who served as the former standing committee chairman of erstwhile South corporation, welcomed the rankings while adding that the scores were a result of improved sanitation measures and the efforts of sanitation workers serving under the civic body.

Former councillors from BJP welcomed the results with some stating that it reflected “the good work” done during their tenure at the erstwhile civic bodies.

“The North corporation has been constantly pushing for better garbage collection and shutting down dhalaos [open three-walled garbage collection points], and moving towards fixed compactor transfer stations for processing waste. I am sure that our ranking will improve in the next year’s survey,” said former north Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash (BJP), adding that he was “content” with the latest rankings.

The survey was launched in 2016 with 73 cities being covered. A total of 4,354 cities were covered for this year’s survey.