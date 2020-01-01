Swachh Survekshan 2020: civic bodies worst performers

Delhi’s municipal corporations were among the worst performers in the cleanliness ranking, of cities with over 10 lakh population, in the first two quarters of Swachh Survekshan 2020, according to results announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Out of 49 cities with population over 10 lakh, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation improved slightly from 42 in the first quarter of the survey, that is April to June, to 39 rank in the second quarter, which was from July to September. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation fell one rank from 44 to 45 from the first quarter to the second. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation improved from 47 rank in the first quarter to 40 in the second.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council was judged along with cities with population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh. In the first quarter, NDMC area stood at rank two out of 353. In the second quarter, however, NDMC fell to rank six out of 384. Delhi Cantonment was ranked three out of 60 cantonments surveyed in first quarter.

Asked about Delhi’s performance, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said that the reason behind it was “those responsible for Delhi are not carrying out their responsibility properly”, referring to the Aam Aadmi Party government.

He said the AAP government had starved the municipal corporations of funds.